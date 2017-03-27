Jose Canseco is getting back in baseball as a television analyst covering the A's

Jose Canseco is back in baseball.

According to Joe Stiglich of CSN Bay Area, Canseco is joining NBC Sports California as an on-air analyst for their pre- and postgame coverage of the Oakland Athletics, one of his former teams. From Stiglich:

“I’ve got quite a bit of experience. I’ve pretty much been there, done all of that whether it’s on or off the field,” Canseco said. “I think the fans can expect the truth — an honest opinion, honest analysis — and hopefully in some shape or form we expand the fan base.” ... He’s enthused about taking on his first role as an analyst, and he joins NBC Sports California at a time of budding excitement surrounding the A’s and the expectation of them building a new ballpark in Oakland. Canseco, the 1986 AL Rookie of the Year, played for the A’s when they were one of the Bay Area’s hottest sports stories.

Canseco has been mostly persona non grata around Major League Baseball since his book Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant ‘Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big was released in 2005. The book documented performance-enhancing drug use by both Canseco and several other big name players in the league.

Jose Canseco has landed a television analyst gig covering the A’s. USATSI

On Twitter, Canseco has lobbied for managerial jobs and even chances to resume his playing career over the years. He hasn’t played in the big leagues since 2001, though the now 52-year-old Canseco has played in several independent leagues since 2006.

Canseco is part of NBC Sports California’s new analyst lineup of former Athletics players. Alex Rodriguez, another former star with PED ties, was recently hired as a full-time analyst by Fox .