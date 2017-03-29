LOOK: Twitter mocks A-Rod as he thinks long and hard about World Series winner
Retired slugger Alex Rodriguez brings the awkward once again
After showing some impressive TV chops during the 2016 playoffs, retired slugger/True Yankee Alex Rodriguez will be working as a game analyst for Fox this season.
As the following tweet from A-Rod shows, he’s already thinking long and hard about who’s going to wind up with both belt and title this year:
Ah, yes. There’s our A-Rod. As you can see, in the service of fulfilling his assigned tasks and duties he’s going into #FullSocrates mode.
As you might expect, other, lesser Twitter users had some reactions to the topic at hand and the visage above, which is plainly lost in professorial torture. What follows is a sampling of A-Rod’s haters who are also A-Rod’s motivators ..
Thanks as always to This, Our A-Rod for the amazing tweets.
