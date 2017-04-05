LOOK: Yankees' 5-foot-8 Ronald Torreyes celebrates homer with 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge

While Ronald Torreyes and Aaron Judge both play baseball for the Yankees in exchange for redeemable currency, the similarities largely end there. Torreyes is a wee middle infielder. Judge is a Transformer made of beef.

Anyhow, during the course of the Yankees win over the Rays on Tuesday (NYY 5, TB 0), one of these two men hit a home run after the other one dinked a single ...

Plot twist revealed!: It was Torreyes and not Aaron Judge -- outfielder and downtown office building -- who flashed power in this instance. As commentator Paul O’Neill guffawed, the sight of these two celebrating is a wellspring of physical comedy, minus the groin shot and Benny Hill theme song.

On that point, please regard the following examples of action-sports color photography -- possibly developed in the commercial photography studio located on Aaron Judge’s 63rd floor ...

One:

USATSI

Two:

Getty

And three:

Getty

This one is particularly good because it looks like Judge celebrated Torreyes’ homer by shoving him in a puddle at recess. He was wearing his new pair of white Keds and everything.

The upshot? Kids, you don’t have to be big to play in the majors. I mean, you specifically will never make the majors -- lol, come on -- but in theory you don’t have to be big.