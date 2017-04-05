LOOK: Yankees' 5-foot-8 Ronald Torreyes celebrates homer with 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge
And guess which one hit the homer?
While Ronald Torreyes and Aaron Judge both play baseball for the Yankees in exchange for redeemable currency, the similarities largely end there. Torreyes is a wee middle infielder. Judge is a Transformer made of beef.
Anyhow, during the course of the Yankees win over the Rays on Tuesday (NYY 5, TB 0), one of these two men hit a home run after the other one dinked a single ...
Plot twist revealed!: It was Torreyes and not Aaron Judge -- outfielder and downtown office building -- who flashed power in this instance. As commentator Paul O’Neill guffawed, the sight of these two celebrating is a wellspring of physical comedy, minus the groin shot and Benny Hill theme song.
On that point, please regard the following examples of action-sports color photography -- possibly developed in the commercial photography studio located on Aaron Judge’s 63rd floor ...
One:
Two:
And three:
This one is particularly good because it looks like Judge celebrated Torreyes’ homer by shoving him in a puddle at recess. He was wearing his new pair of white Keds and everything.
The upshot? Kids, you don’t have to be big to play in the majors. I mean, you specifically will never make the majors -- lol, come on -- but in theory you don’t have to be big.
