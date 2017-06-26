MLB All-Star Game final fan voting update: Several races remain too close to call

Major League Baseball has released its final All-Star balloting update. Voting on MLB.com concludes at 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, so we're in the homestretch and several races are very hotly contested. Here's the voting update provided by MLB:

MLB All-Star Game final fan voting update: Several races remain too close to callhttps://t.co/ry0QOE8rc0 pic.twitter.com/lxTd3fOLVh — CBS Sports MLB (@CBSSportsMLB) June 26, 2017

(Click here for a larger version)

Some of the races that remain very close:

NL 1B: Ryan Zimmerman leads with Anthony Rizzo roughly 127,000 votes behind.

NL 3B: Kris Bryant is holding off Nolan Arenado by less than 60,000 votes, making this one of the closest races there is.

NL SS: Corey Seager trails Zack Cozart by a little over 350,000 votes.

NL OF: Marcell Ozuna has moved ahead of Jason Heyward , but it's only by 29,000 and change. Ben Zobrist is also within striking distance.

AL 1B: Eric Hosmer leads, but Justin Smoak has climbed to within 72,000 votes.

AL 3B: Miguel Sano is holding off Jose Ramirez by almost 210,000.

AL DH: Corey Dickerson has gotten within 100,000 votes of Nelson Cruz .

AL OF: George Springer has the third spot, but Michael Brantley , Avisail Garcia and Mookie Betts are all within striking range.

Less than four days left. If you have an issue with the leaders, don't complain. Vote!