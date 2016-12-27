MLB Hot Stove rumors: Red Sox may be after Trevor Plouffe

The Red Sox are likely done making splash moves this offseason after the costly trade for lefty ace Chris Sale, but some roster-tweaking at the margins is certainly possible. On that front, Evan Drellich of the Boston Herald (@EvanDrellich on Twitter) reports that the Sox may have interest in free agent infielder Trevor Plouffe.

Plouffe, 30, was released by the Twins in November after a disappointing 2016 season that saw him put up an OPS+ of 95 in 84 games. Still, Plouffe for his career owns an OPS+ of 99 -- essentially making him a league-average hitter -- and has averaged 22 home runs per 162 games played. So he's got some pop from the right side, and he's spent time at all four infield positions (albeit just third base and first base since 2013.

Boston would likely have Plouffe in mind for a utility role, as Drellich notes, and as a fallback option at third base behind Pablo Sandoval.