Odds on first MLB manager fired: Hurdle, Price, Scioscia, Molitor on hot seat

The 2017 MLB regular season is of course underway. While our thoughts have not yet turned to the managerial hot seat, eventually we’ll get there. Regarding that very matter, the folks at Bovada.lv (@BovadaLV on Twitter) bring the following odds on which major-league skipper will be the first to get canned during the 2017 season ...

Who will be the first Manager fired in the 2017 Season?

Clint Hurdle, Pirates: 7/2

Bryan Price, Reds: 4/1

Mike Scioscia, Angels: 5/1

Paul Molitor, Twins: 6/1

Brad Ausmus, Tigers: 13/2

Andy Green, Padres: 15/2

Terry Collins, Mets: 10/1

Joe Girardi, Yankees: 10/1

Dusty Baker, Nationals: 12/1

John Farrell, Red Sox: 16/1

I’m not touching Hurdle at those odds. The Pirates have the potential to disappoint this season, but I think he’s built up enough leeway, especially since he’s helmed the Pittsburgh baseball renaissance, that he’s not in danger this year. He also fully buys in to the front office’s somewhat uncustomary approach, and that’s hard to find and replace.

Price at 4/1 seems like a reasonable play. The Reds are going to be bad, and Price has done nothing but lose since taking over for Dusty Baker. Molitor at 6/1 is also reasonable. The Twins are bad, and a new front office is in place. Ausmus is in the final year of his contract, so he’s certainly in play at 13/2. Finally, Farrell in Boston may be worth a look. The Sox have heavy expectations this season, and Farrell is a holdover from when Ben Cherington was GM. In the end, though, Price and Molitor are my leading candidates.