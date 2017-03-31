The Orioles signed the son of Cal Ripken Jr., whom you may have heard of

Cal Ripken Jr. is of course a baseball legend and a Hall of Famer. He’s also probably the most identifiable member of the Baltimore Orioles in franchise history. All of that brings us to this minor-league transaction ...

#Orioles announce they've signed IF Ryan Ripken, son of Cal Ripken Jr. — Jon Meoli (@JonMeoli) March 31, 2017

As Meoli goes on to note, the contract will send Ryan Ripken to short-season Aberdeen of the New York-Penn League but for now will take part in extended spring training.

Ryan Ripken, 23, was originally drafted by the Orioles in the 20th round of the 2012 draft. However, he didn’t sign and the following year was chosen by the Nationals in the 15th round. A DH and first baseman, he’s spent parts of three seasons in the Nationals organization, batting .205/.248/.277 while not rising above A-ball.