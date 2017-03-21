USA vs. Japan weather: Rain in forecast for 2017 World Baseball Classic semifinal

The winner will face Puerto Rico in the final, but Mother Nature is putting a twist on Tuesday's semifinal

On Monday night, we saw Puerto Rico advance to the finals in the World Baseball Classic in a thrilling semifinal win over the Kingdom of Netherlands. Tuesday brings us USA vs. Japan in the other semifinal ( here’s how to watch the game ), but there could be a snag: Mother Nature. 

The visuals: 

As of this writing, the Weather.com hourly forecast shows it’s supposed to rain on and off pretty much all night in Chavez Ravine. The game is set for 9 p.m. ET, which is 6 p.m. local time. At 6 p.m., there’s a 50 percent chance of rain. That 50 percent chance remains the same through the 8 o’clock hour before going down to 40 percent for the 9 o’clock hour and then back up to 50 percent. 

Obviously, from these forecasts we can’t know how heavy the rain will be or how frequently it will be raining, but there’s an expectation that we’ll see plenty of rain throughout the night. Whether or not that results in a postponement, one delay, several delays or just playing the game straight through rain remains to be seen. 

What we do know is that there’s almost certain to be some level of weather-related impact. 

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

