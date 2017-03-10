World Baseball Classic: Dominican Republic honors Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte

Yordano Ventura's and Andy Marte's jerseys will hang in the Dominican Republic's dugout during the WBC

Tragedy struck the baseball world in January when Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte were killed in separate car crashes in the Dominican Republic on the same day. Marte was 33. Ventura was 25.

The Dominican Republic team is playing its first 2017 World Baseball Classic game on Thursday night, and the players are honoring their late countrymen by hanging Ventura and Marte jerseys in the dugout. Check it out:

The jerseys will hang in the dugout through the remainder of the WBC. The Dominican Republic won the 2013 WBC and is no less than a serious contender for the 2017 title as well.

