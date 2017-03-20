Yankees' Didi Gregorius leaves Netherlands WBC team due to a shoulder injury

It is unclear how many New York Yankees fans will root for the Netherlands in their World Baseball Classic semifinal ( how to watch ) on Monday night against Puerto Rico, but there’s one thing the bleacher creatures and the Dutch can agree on: a hurt Didi Gregorius is bad news.

Gregorius, who had been second in runs batted in, both on the Netherlands and in the tournament, has left the Netherlands team to undergo tests on his right shoulder:

Didi Gregorius has a right shoulder injury and is flying back to Tampa. He had a preliminary MRI yesterday, more tests tomorrow. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 20, 2017

The bigger concern for most reading this site how this injury will impact Gregorius’ early-season availability. As of now -- with about a week and a half to go until Opening Day -- that’s not known.

If the Yankees do need a different shortstop to begin the season, they have a few to choose from. Gleyber Torres is one of the top prospects in baseball, and Jorge Mateo is no slouch himself. It’s anyone’s guess whether the Yankees would promote either rather than play it safe with utilityman Ronald Torreyes and non-roster invitee Ruben Tejada. Alternatively, there’s Tyler Wade:

If Didi Gregorius isn't ready, don't be surprised if Tyler Wade is the Opening Day SS. Yanks trying to turn him into Brock Holt/Ben Zobrist. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 20, 2017

Ben Zobrist comparisons never end well, so good luck, kid.