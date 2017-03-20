Yankees' Didi Gregorius leaves Netherlands WBC team due to a shoulder injury

Gregorius had been second in the tournament in runs batted in

It is unclear how many New York Yankees fans will root for the Netherlands in their World Baseball Classic semifinal ( how to watch ) on Monday night against Puerto Rico, but there’s one thing the bleacher creatures and the Dutch can agree on: a hurt Didi Gregorius is bad news.

Gregorius, who had been second in runs batted in, both on the Netherlands and in the tournament, has left the Netherlands team to undergo tests on his right shoulder:

The bigger concern for most reading this site how this injury will impact Gregorius’ early-season availability. As of now -- with about a week and a half to go until Opening Day -- that’s not known. 

If the Yankees do need a different shortstop to begin the season, they have a few to choose from. Gleyber Torres is one of the top prospects in baseball, and Jorge Mateo is no slouch himself. It’s anyone’s guess whether the Yankees would promote either rather than play it safe with utilityman Ronald Torreyes and non-roster invitee Ruben Tejada. Alternatively, there’s Tyler Wade:

Ben Zobrist comparisons never end well, so good luck, kid.

