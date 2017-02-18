2017 D-League All-Star game: Rosters, date, time, TV channel, live stream

The NBA’s All-Stars won’t be the only players shining in New Orleans this weekend. The top talents from the NBA’s development league will put their skills to the test after the Rising Stars Challenge and before the All-Star Game, with big names such as Quinn Cook and Pierre Jackson headlining the group of promising players looking to showcase their skills in the D-League All-Star Game.

Below are the rosters for Saturday’s event and how you can catch the game on TV or streaming online.

How to Watch

What: D-League All-Star Game



Saturday, Feb. 18, 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans TV: NBATV



Here are the rosters for the Eastern and Western Conference teams, via a D-League press release. Players with ** next to their name will not be participating.

Eastern Conference

Anthony Brown (Erie) Quinn Cook (Canton) Jordan Crawford (Grand Rapids) Yogi Ferrell (Long Island)** Marcus Georges-Hunt (Maine) Jalen Jones (Maine) Shawn Long (Delaware) Ray McCallum (Grand Rapids)** Chris McCullough (Long Island)** Alfonzo McKinnie (Windy City) Eric Moreland (Canton) Abdel Nader (Maine) Alex Poythress (Fort Wayne) Edy Tavares (Raptors 905) Axel Toupane (Raptors 905)

Western Conference