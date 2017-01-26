Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler seem to have had it with their Bulls teammates

The Bulls are in a total meltdown

I don't mean to start a panic, but the Bulls are slowly morphing into the Knicks.

After the Bulls blew a 12-point lead to the Hawks and lost 119-114 -- their sixth defeat in the past 10 games, which once again sunk them below .500 -- things came unglued in the locker room. Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler openly questioned their teammates' heart and desire:

So that's not great. Part of what should be noted is that they weren't talking about merely their teammates.

Butler and Wade's frustration seemed to stem from late shots from unproven players, as the two said essentially you have to have established yourself to take those shots in that situation. Which, quite frankly, is incredibly ironic given that Butler was the young star who took over the team early in his career.

This is not a great development. Divides between young players and veterans are hard to rectify because their priorities are so different. It's just difficult to get those two sides on the same page once the veterans decide the youngsters can't be salvaged. And openly blaming your teammates is going to create tension and resentment, because no one wants to be called out like that.

Of course, when you're a superstar, you get the last word:

The Bulls are circling the drain. They keep finding wins here and there, but the chemistry is poisoned, the trust in coaching seems to have eroded, and the price tag is high. Don't be surprised if changes come to the Bulls in some fashion before the trade deadline.

