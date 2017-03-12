Heat's Goran Dragic receives new nickname from Hassan Whiteside after injuring eye
The Heat point guard's eye was nearly swollen shut Saturday night
Goran Dragic has been playing brilliant basketball this season, averaging 20.1 points and six assists per game, each of which would be the second-best marks of his career. On Saturday night, however, his impressive run was stopped in its tracks by a painful elbow to the eye from the Raptors’ Cory Joseph.
Because of the knock, Dragic played just 17 minutes -- though the Heat still easily got the victory -- and it remains unclear if he’ll be able to play in Sunday’s game against Indiana. Heat coach Erik Spoelsta said after the game that the team would be “smart about it” when considering the point guard’s return.
Following the game, we also found out that Dragic now has a new nickname, courtesy of the Heat’s lighthearted center, Hassan Whiteside. With the swollen eye putting off serious boxing vibes, Whiteside went to the fictional realm of the Rocky franchise.
“I call him Drago,” Whiteside said, referring to Ivan Drago, the Russian boxer from the film Rocky IV. “I said ‘Rocky got you tonight.’”
Dragic may have been down for the count Saturday night, but luckily for Miami, the injury doesn’t seem too serious, and the point guard should soon be able to return to the floor to help the team continue their furious run toward the playoffs.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Role with Lakers possible for Kobe
The Lakers legend has talked with new GM Rob Pelinka about a role with the franchise
-
Rondo frustrated with Bulls recent skid
The veteran point guard expresses frustration with Chicago riding a four-game skid
-
Blazers lose on controversial no-call
The no-call was not reviewable due to replay protocol; Portland blew a 21-point lead in re...
-
Schedule headaches abound for NBA
How do you solve a problem like 82 games?
-
Westbrook passes Wilt in triple-doubles
Make it 32 as the Thunder star puts up, as DJ Khaled would say, another one
-
Lawson facing another crossroads
He could have been an All-Star but now his career is on the brink again
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre