Heat's Goran Dragic receives new nickname from Hassan Whiteside after injuring eye

Goran Dragic has been playing brilliant basketball this season, averaging 20.1 points and six assists per game, each of which would be the second-best marks of his career. On Saturday night, however, his impressive run was stopped in its tracks by a painful elbow to the eye from the Raptors’ Cory Joseph.

Goran Dragic's eye is quite swollen. pic.twitter.com/yNwoYpFi6B — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) March 12, 2017

Because of the knock, Dragic played just 17 minutes -- though the Heat still easily got the victory -- and it remains unclear if he’ll be able to play in Sunday’s game against Indiana. Heat coach Erik Spoelsta said after the game that the team would be “smart about it” when considering the point guard’s return.

Following the game, we also found out that Dragic now has a new nickname, courtesy of the Heat’s lighthearted center, Hassan Whiteside. With the swollen eye putting off serious boxing vibes, Whiteside went to the fictional realm of the Rocky franchise.

Via the Palm Beach Post:

“I call him Drago,” Whiteside said, referring to Ivan Drago, the Russian boxer from the film Rocky IV. “I said ‘Rocky got you tonight.’”

Dragic may have been down for the count Saturday night, but luckily for Miami, the injury doesn’t seem too serious, and the point guard should soon be able to return to the floor to help the team continue their furious run toward the playoffs.