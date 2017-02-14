Kobe Bryant shows again he's a fan of women's hoops by tweeting about UConn

It's no surprise that the basketball world is full of praise for the Connecticut women's basketball team, winners of 100 straight games after Monday night's 66-55 victory over South Carolina.

One of those praising the Huskies was Kobe Bryant, who gave props to Huskies coach Geno Auriemma.

WOW #100 @UConnWBB one of the greatest coaches/leaders we have ever had in sports. Keep em rollin Coach Geno ?? - Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) February 14, 2017

Bryant is a frequent supporter of the women's game, having made a point of praising then-Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Rachel Banham last year when she scored 60 points in a game. The two later met up, and Banham adopted the nickname "Maroon Mamba" in tribute to Bryant.

As Banham told the Big Ten Network last February "It's just incredible for the sport of women's basketball. This kind of publicity looks great for us. I think it's putting women's basketball on the map more, and I think it's giving us a lot more respect. I love that because we work just as hard as the men do. I think we deserve just as much attention as they do. So it's really great that he's showing that kind of love for us. And putting us out there."

As Bryant showed again Monday night, he doesn't intend to stop anytime soon. Not that the UConn women look like they'll give anybody a chance to ignore them.