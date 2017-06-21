LOOK: Durant takes out newspaper ad thanking Warriors fans for title season
The Warriors All-Star is eternally grateful for his first NBA championship
In a full-page newspaper ad taken out in Wednesday's San Francisco Chronicle, NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant thanked Warriors nation for his "championship experience" in a nifty acrostic with the words "thank you" spelled out in all capital letters.
"Thank you, everyone, for making my initial season with the Warriors an incredible and exhilarating championship experience."
"Great accomplishments are never achieved alone and are best when shared with others."
After leaving Oklahoma City for Golden State in free agency last summer, KD enjoyed one of his most efficient seasons since entering the league. He averaged 25.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor en route to an All-NBA season that culminated with a Finals MVP award and his first NBA title.
Although Durant is expected to decline his player option, according to reports, he appears to be doing so only to voluntarily take less money in his next deal as a means of keeping the core of the Warriors intact for the foreseeable future.
-
Jackson, Brown could be special for C's
The forward from Kansas could make Boston even more versatile if selected No. 3 in Thursday's...
-
How to watch the NBA Draft
Both rounds of the NBA Draft will take place on Thursday
-
Ice Cube says Billups will take Cavs job
Despite Cube's certainty, there have been no reports that Billups has been offered or accepted...
-
Why so much chaos going into NBA Draft?
Normally, this zany behavior is reserved for free agency or perhaps the trade deadline
-
Thomas, Griffin follow each other
The Griffin-to-Boston talk got a huge boost from social media on Wednesday
-
Potential Paul George landing spots
Could these teams get the Pacers superstar for a good price? Can Indy get anything good in...
Add a Comment