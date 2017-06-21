LOOK: Durant takes out newspaper ad thanking Warriors fans for title season

In a full-page newspaper ad taken out in Wednesday's San Francisco Chronicle, NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant thanked Warriors nation for his "championship experience" in a nifty acrostic with the words "thank you" spelled out in all capital letters.

"Thank you, everyone, for making my initial season with the Warriors an incredible and exhilarating championship experience." "Great accomplishments are never achieved alone and are best when shared with others."

After leaving Oklahoma City for Golden State in free agency last summer, KD enjoyed one of his most efficient seasons since entering the league. He averaged 25.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor en route to an All-NBA season that culminated with a Finals MVP award and his first NBA title.

Although Durant is expected to decline his player option, according to reports, he appears to be doing so only to voluntarily take less money in his next deal as a means of keeping the core of the Warriors intact for the foreseeable future.