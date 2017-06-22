Report: Cavaliers offer Chauncey Billups five-year deal to take over front office
Owner Dan Gilbert reportedly extended the offer on Wednesday but Billups has yet to accept.
Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has extended an offer to Chauncey Billups to run his front office, a report from The Athletic says citing sources with knowledge of the talks.
The offer that has been extended is reportedly a five-year deal, and comes after Gilbert and Billups spent all day Wednesday together -- the second successive full day the two met to discuss the potential of bringing Billups into the Cavaliers organization.
Here's more from The Athletic:
The two spent all day Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena, where Billups was introduced to a number of the executives who would be working under him, one source with knowledge of the meeting told The Athletic. It was the second consecutive day of meetings between Gilbert and Billups.
If he accepts, the 40-year-old Billups will oversee operations despite having no prior front office experience. But he was a five-time All-Star, won a championship and was named a Finals MVP during his 17-year career. He has played alongside Carmelo Anthony in Denver and New York and Chris Paul in Los Angeles — two of LeBron James' closest friends. Billups is also close friends with Cavs coach Tyronn Lue.
Although an offer is on the table, Billups has yet to accept or decline. The financial terms of the offer have not been reported.
