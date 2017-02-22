Report: Jazz interested in trade with Mavericks for Deron Williams reunion

Maybe you can go home again. Deron Williams has been a popular trade target due to his veteran status and expiring $9 million contract. Now an interesting suitor has emerged: his former team, the Utah Jazz. From ESPN:

The Utah Jazz have expressed interest in reacquiring former All-Star guard Deron Williams via trade from the Dallas Mavericks, according to league sources.No deal appeared imminent Tuesday night, sources told ESPN.com, but Utah has registered its interest in bringing Williams back to his original team, with Dallas open to making both Williams and center Andrew Bogut available to other teams in advance of Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

The Jazz have needed guard help: Dante Exum has regressed and been struggling for some time. Williams would give them a veteran guard who can run the offense. Between Williams and Joe Johnson, they would have a very strong veteran core off the bench with Boris Diaw for their playoff run.

During his six seasons in Utah, Williams guided the Jazz them to the Western Conference Finals in 2007. But eventually he went looking for greener pastures, and after Jerry Sloan retired out of frustration in early 2011, Williams was suddenly traded to the Nets. In recent years, he has expressed regret over how his time in Utah ended. Going back would put him on a playoff team with a chance to play a significant role. The Mavericks need to try for as many assets as they can generate. This could work for both sides, but several teams will likely pursue offers for the veteran guard, and if he’s bought out, Cleveland will be first in line.