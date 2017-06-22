Report: NBA salary cap down from projection, expected to be set at $99 million
The previously projected salary cap was around $102 million
With less than 24 hours until the NBA Draft (and nine days until free agency begins), the salary cap for the 2017-18 season has been set -- and it's not nearly as high as what was previously expected.
According to a report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst, NBA teams have been informed the cap will be at $99 million, down from the projected number of $102 million.
Although the number isn't far off on paper, the $3 million gap could be the difference between a team offering a star a max contract and missing on one by coming up short on dough. Teams carefully study the projected cap and plan well in advance. With a lower-than-expected number, it could drastically alter the free-agency approach of some teams or how they choose to spend their money with players currently on the roster.
With NBA contracts as high as they've ever been, the margin for error is razor thin in the books. This is professional sports, but it's a multi-billion dollar industry. So this new development could leave some teams looking to dump hefty, unwanted contracts or making trades in order to maintain flexibility on the current books and later down the road in free agency.
-
Phil vs. Kristaps: A history
The unicorn and zen master came to be at odds, leading to unexpected trade rumors
-
Report: Cavs offer Billups 5-year deal
Owner Dan Gilbert reportedly extended the offer on Wednesday but Billups has yet to accept...
-
Does the NBA Draft lottery work?
Only four No. 1 picks since 1985 have led the team that drafted them to a title -- and three...
-
Why Knicks considering Porzingis trade
Porzingis, 21, averaged 18.1 points and 7.2 rebounds in his second NBA season in 2016-17
-
Report: Pels trade PG Frazier to Wizards
The Pelicans get a draft pick and the Wizards get a young point guard to put behind John W...
-
Report: Spurs open to trade Danny Green
Green has been a vital role player for San Antonio since joining the team in 2010
Add a Comment