WATCH: Monroe, Nick Young, D'Angelo Russell ejected after Bucks and Lakers scuffle

Things got heated between the Bucks and Lakers on Friday. After Malcom Brogdon gave Nick Young a hard foul on a layup, Young responded by shoving Brogdon.

And then Greg Monroe shoved Young.

And so D’Angelo Russell shoved Monroe.

It was a ruckus.

Malcolm Brogdon, Nick Young, Greg Monroe and Brandon Ingram scuffle in L.A. Fines could ensue. pic.twitter.com/ll8NijUyrc — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 18, 2017

So then Monroe, Young, and Russell were ejected. The Bucks would go on to win 107-103. During the ruckus, a Bucks assistant shoved Brandon Ingram, which set Luke Walton off after the game.

Walton upset because an assistant pushed Ingram - very strong words - don't touch my damn players — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) March 18, 2017

Walton said if league doesn't address this, he'll have his staff ready for the next skirmish - coach not holding back — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) March 18, 2017

Walton - he needs an explanation, standing up for Russell "crap to me" given what Monroe did to escalate, plus he slapped Ingram — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) March 18, 2017

Walton said the referees explained that Russell escalated the situation but Luke said Monroe was shoving Swaggy and slapping Ingram... — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) March 18, 2017

Walton said no way Russell and Monroe should have same punishment, look at the replay — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) March 18, 2017

When there’s all that kind of activity, there’s a lot that goes on. Freaking out about it, when no one was injured, is probably not necessary. But it’s good that Walton’s standing up for his players, just as his players stood up for one another... and just as Monroe was standing up for his teammate.

Basically, basketball happens. And it’s nice that the Lakers have this kind of chemistry. It would be even better if they weren’t so bad at the basketball part.