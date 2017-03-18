WATCH: Monroe, Nick Young, D'Angelo Russell ejected after Bucks and Lakers scuffle

It was a ruckus. A rumpus. A brouhaha.

Things got heated between the Bucks and Lakers on Friday. After Malcom Brogdon gave Nick Young a hard foul on a layup, Young responded by shoving Brogdon. 

And then Greg Monroe shoved Young. 

And so D’Angelo Russell shoved Monroe. 

It was a ruckus. 

So then Monroe, Young, and Russell were ejected. The Bucks would go on to win 107-103. During the ruckus, a Bucks assistant shoved Brandon Ingram, which set Luke Walton off after the game. 

When there’s all that kind of activity, there’s a lot that goes on. Freaking out about it, when no one was injured, is probably not necessary. But it’s good that Walton’s standing up for his players, just as his players stood up for one another... and just as Monroe was standing up for his teammate. 

Basically, basketball happens. And it’s nice that the Lakers have this kind of chemistry. It would be even better if they weren’t so bad at the basketball part. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Moore's colleagues have been known to describe him as a "maniac" in terms of his approach to covering the NBA, which he has done for CBS Sports since 2010. Moore prides himself on melding reporting,... Full Bio

