WATCH: Monroe, Nick Young, D'Angelo Russell ejected after Bucks and Lakers scuffle
It was a ruckus. A rumpus. A brouhaha.
Things got heated between the Bucks and Lakers on Friday. After Malcom Brogdon gave Nick Young a hard foul on a layup, Young responded by shoving Brogdon.
And then Greg Monroe shoved Young.
And so D’Angelo Russell shoved Monroe.
It was a ruckus.
So then Monroe, Young, and Russell were ejected. The Bucks would go on to win 107-103. During the ruckus, a Bucks assistant shoved Brandon Ingram, which set Luke Walton off after the game.
When there’s all that kind of activity, there’s a lot that goes on. Freaking out about it, when no one was injured, is probably not necessary. But it’s good that Walton’s standing up for his players, just as his players stood up for one another... and just as Monroe was standing up for his teammate.
Basically, basketball happens. And it’s nice that the Lakers have this kind of chemistry. It would be even better if they weren’t so bad at the basketball part.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Wall goes for 20 assists vs. Bulls
He's not the MVP, but he's not far off
-
Rookie Rankings: Labissiere on the rise
Meanwhile, the Lakers might have hit a home run on a second-round pick Ivica Zubac
-
Chandler rejected trade at deadline
The veteran wants to help young players
-
Bulls' Butler better without Wade?
Butler said he likes the challenge of trying to win without the veteran
-
Cavs' Kyrie Irving downplays knee injury
The guard left Cleveland's win over the Jazz early
-
Kerr: LaVar Ball's comments not helping
All this hype and ridiculousness can't be good for Lonzo Ball and his brothers
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre