WATCH: Saints superfan Jarrius steals the show in Celebrity All-Star game
New Orleans superfan appeared late in the celebrity All-Star game and knocked down a jumper
New Orleans Saints superfan Jarrius Robertson, the 14-year-old who suffers from liver disease, stole the show on Friday night in the Celebrity All-Star game.
He didn’t get much playing time (which I’m sure he’ll let his coach Michael Smith get an earful of), but he made the most of his playing time. As soon as he checked in, he immediately drilled a jumper from just outside the paint.
Hey, he’s more than just a die-hard Saints fan. He happens to have a heck of a jump shot, too.
