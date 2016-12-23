WATCH: Stephen Curry throws down 360 dunk in warm-ups
Not a real play, but not a bad one, either.
Stephen Curry is known for his wild 3-pointers, but it's important to remember how great an athlete he is. As in, "He can throw down 360 dunks in warm-ups like it's nothing" athletic.
Curry's pregame show will be talked about for a long time, even after he retires. From the 3-pointers at half-court to the one-handed flip shots from deep, to stuff like this, Curry is probably the most entertaining pregame player in the league, and really maybe in NBA history. That doesn't actually mean anything, but it is something fun about him.
