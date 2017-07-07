LOOK: Supermodel Lily Aldridge is P.K. Subban's latest friend at Wimbledon

The Nashville Predators defenseman's Wimbledon tour continues

Are you sick of hearing about P.K. Subban at Wimbledon yet?

Because the Nashville Predators defenseman does not care.

A day after latching himself onto a life-sized Serena Williams poster and just hours after hanging with tennis legends Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, Subban has found yet another star-studded friend at the renowned tournament in supermodel Lily Aldrige.

Look how happy Subban looks next to Aldridge, of Victoria's Secret and Sports Illustrated fame. That's the face not of a man whose team was on the wrong end of a Stanley Cup championship but of a man who has found a way to move on from such heartbreak in stride.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories