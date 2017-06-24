2017 NHL Draft: Top prospect who couldn't do a single pull-up goes No. 8 to Sabres
Casey Mittelstadt goes off the board in the top 10 picks of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft
No pull-ups, no problem.
Three weeks after he couldn't do a single pull-up at the NHL combine, the United States Hockey League's Casey Mittelstadt came off the board in the first 10 picks of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, going No. 8 to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.
Mittelstadt, an 18-year-old from Minnesota, faced some scrutiny for his scrawniness at the combine, where he also managed just one 160-pound bench press rep. But Friday night, he was a first-round pick.
See that smile there? That's the face of a young man who knows pull-ups don't define you.
