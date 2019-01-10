MICH
ILL

No Text

No. 2 Michigan beats Illinois 79-69 to improve to 16-0

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 10, 2019

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Zavier Simpson scored 16 points, Ignas Brazdeikis had 15 and No. 2 Michigan beat Illinois 79-69 on Thursday night to improve to 16-0.

Michigan (4-0 Big Ten) and Virginia are the only unbeaten teams in the country. The Wolverines jumped to a 7-0 lead and easily held off the overmatched Illinois (4-12, 0-5).

''I'm feeling very fortunate,'' Michigan coach John Beilein said. ''I know we got the win, but this is a good league and Illinois is going to be a very good team.''

Charles Matthews added 14 points for the Wolverines, and Jon Teske had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points for Illinois. Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 15, and Trent Frazier had 13.

''I thought we played well defensively,'' Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. ''That's usually good enough to win, but we had some inconsistencies on offense.''

Michigan led 39-34 at the half. Illinois pulled within five points at 49-44 with 13:30 left on Aaron Jordan's 3- pointer, but it was the closest the Illini could come, thanks to Michigan's offense and smothering defense.

Underwood drew a technical foul late in the first half when he became angry protesting a possession call and threw his suit jacket into the crowd. Illinois responded with two 3-pointers by Dosunmu to close the half.

MICHIGAN TURNOVERS

The Wolverines had 11 turnovers in the first half.

''Our flow the first half was not good, mainly because of the high number of turnovers,'' Beilein said. ''We adjusted and didn't turn the ball over much in the second half, which allowed us to get our shots and set our defense.''

Simpson said turnovers were a main topic in the locker room at the half.

''Coach got on us about it,'' he said, ''I think we had 11 in the first half, but we cleaned it up after that. It's important to be disciplined.''

Michigan only turned the ball over three times in the second half. Both teams finished with 14 turnovers.

UNDER PRESSURE?

''It's hard to be undefeated,'' Simpson said. ''I mean, we want to keep going. I'd say we're happy but not satisfied, if that makes sense.''

It does.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan is tied with Michigan State for the Big Ten lead.

Illinois continues its woes against top teams, going 0-14 overall against Top 25 teams. The Illini's last win over a top team was a 68-66 victory over then-No. 20 Iowa on March 10, 2016.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Hosts Northwestern on Sunday.

Illinois: Hosts Minnesota on Wednesday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Z. Simpson
3 G
A. Dosunmu
11 G
29.5 Min. Per Game 29.5
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
43.0 Field Goal % 44.4
28.9 Three Point % 39.7
56.0 Free Throw % 65.9
+ 2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup 6.0
+ 1 Ignas Brazdeikis made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Ignas Brazdeikis made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Ayo Dosunmu 12.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Ignas Brazdeikis 12.0
  Personal foul on Ayo Dosunmu 12.0
+ 3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
+ 1 Charles Matthews made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Charles Matthews made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Aaron Jordan 23.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Trent Frazier 24.0
Team Stats
Points 79 69
Field Goals 28-62 (45.2%) 29-61 (47.5%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 18-22 (81.8%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 38 30
Offensive 9 3
Defensive 25 21
Team 4 6
Assists 16 15
Steals 4 6
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 16 19
Technicals 1 2
away team logo
3
Z. Simpson G
16 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
11
A. Dosunmu G
23 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 2 Michigan 16-0 394079
home team logo Illinois 4-12 343569
ILL +9, O/U 136
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
ILL +9, O/U 136
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
Team Stats
away team logo 2 Michigan 16-0 72.9 PPG 39.4 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo Illinois 4-12 73.4 PPG 37 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
3
Z. Simpson G 7.1 PPG 4.5 RPG 5.9 APG 42.6 FG%
11
A. Dosunmu G 12.9 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.9 APG 42.6 FG%
Top Scorers
3
Z. Simpson G 16 PTS 5 REB 8 AST
11
A. Dosunmu G 23 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
45.2 FG% 47.5
26.3 3PT FG% 38.9
81.8 FT% 57.1
Michigan
Starters
Z. Simpson
I. Brazdeikis
C. Matthews
J. Teske
J. Poole
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Simpson 16 5 8 6/13 2/4 2/2 4 38 2 0 2 0 5
I. Brazdeikis 15 8 1 5/11 1/2 4/5 2 31 1 1 3 2 6
C. Matthews 14 4 0 5/11 0/1 4/6 2 32 0 0 3 3 1
J. Teske 13 11 4 5/8 1/3 2/2 1 33 0 4 0 2 9
J. Poole 10 0 1 2/10 1/6 5/6 2 39 1 0 1 0 0
Starters
Z. Simpson
I. Brazdeikis
C. Matthews
J. Teske
J. Poole
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Simpson 16 5 8 6/13 2/4 2/2 4 38 2 0 2 0 5
I. Brazdeikis 15 8 1 5/11 1/2 4/5 2 31 1 1 3 2 6
C. Matthews 14 4 0 5/11 0/1 4/6 2 32 0 0 3 3 1
J. Teske 13 11 4 5/8 1/3 2/2 1 33 0 4 0 2 9
J. Poole 10 0 1 2/10 1/6 5/6 2 39 1 0 1 0 0
Bench
I. Livers
E. Brooks
A. Davis
J. Faulds
L. Wilson
C. Baird
R. Ozuna-Harrison
C. Castleton
D. DeJulius
B. Johns Jr.
A. Nunez
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Livers 9 5 1 4/8 0/3 1/1 3 22 0 1 1 1 4
E. Brooks 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 2 1 0
A. Davis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Faulds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baird - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ozuna-Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Castleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DeJulius - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johns Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nunez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 34 16 28/62 5/19 18/22 16 200 4 6 12 9 25
Illinois
Starters
A. Dosunmu
G. Bezhanishvili
T. Frazier
K. Nichols
A. Jordan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dosunmu 23 7 2 10/16 2/4 1/2 3 33 2 2 3 0 7
G. Bezhanishvili 15 4 0 6/11 0/1 3/4 3 29 0 0 3 1 3
T. Frazier 13 5 2 5/10 3/5 0/0 3 37 0 0 6 0 5
K. Nichols 9 4 4 4/10 1/3 0/1 1 37 1 1 1 2 2
A. Jordan 3 2 2 1/4 1/2 0/0 3 19 1 1 0 0 2
Starters
A. Dosunmu
G. Bezhanishvili
T. Frazier
K. Nichols
A. Jordan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dosunmu 23 7 2 10/16 2/4 1/2 3 33 2 2 3 0 7
G. Bezhanishvili 15 4 0 6/11 0/1 3/4 3 29 0 0 3 1 3
T. Frazier 13 5 2 5/10 3/5 0/0 3 37 0 0 6 0 5
K. Nichols 9 4 4 4/10 1/3 0/1 1 37 1 1 1 2 2
A. Jordan 3 2 2 1/4 1/2 0/0 3 19 1 1 0 0 2
Bench
A. De La Rosa
A. Feliz
D. Williams
A. Griffin
T. Jones
D. Cayce
T. Underwood
S. Oladimeji
Z. Griffith
S. Kane
A. Higgs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. De La Rosa 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
A. Feliz 2 0 3 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 15 0 0 1 0 0
D. Williams 2 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 18 2 0 0 0 1
A. Griffin 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Jones 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1
D. Cayce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Underwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Oladimeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Higgs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 24 15 29/61 7/18 4/7 19 200 6 4 14 3 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores