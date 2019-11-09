Mitchell returns home, leads UMass past Fairfield, 62-60
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) Tre Mitchell scored 18 points in his return to Connecticut, helping UMass hold off Fairfield, 62-60 in a nonconference game on Saturday.
Mitchell, the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year in Connecticut, is one of seven freshmen and nine first-year players on the UMass roster.
Mitchell hit a jumper with just under two minutes left to put the Minutemen up, 60-56, and Sean East II hit a pair of free throws to make it 62-58 with 1:06 left. Landon Taliaferro hit two free throws in the final minute to cut the Fairfield deficit to two, but he missed a 3-point attempt to win the game with a second left.
East, also a freshman, added 14 points and dished seven assists for UMass (2-0).
Taliaferro was 3-of-6 from distance and finished with 15 points for the Stags (0-2). Jesus Cruz added 14 points, five assists and five steals.
The game was the first meeting between the schools since the 1975-76 season, but the series dates back to 1963-64.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Jesus Cruz
|2.0
|Tre Mitchell missed free throw
|2.0
|Personal foul on Wassef Methnani
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|2.0
|Landon Taliaferro missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Jesus Cruz
|20.0
|T.J. Weeks missed floating jump shot
|22.0
|+ 1
|Landon Taliaferro made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47.0
|+ 1
|Landon Taliaferro made 1st of 2 free throws
|47.0
|Personal foul on Samba Diallo
|47.0
|+ 1
|Sean East II made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:07
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|60
|Field Goals
|23-48 (47.9%)
|21-50 (42.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-16 (37.5%)
|6-17 (35.3%)
|Free Throws
|10-17 (58.8%)
|12-16 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|33
|Offensive
|4
|6
|Defensive
|25
|26
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|10
|13
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|10
|Fouls
|16
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Massachusetts 2-0
|79.0 PPG
|36 RPG
|18.0 APG
|Fairfield 0-2
|64.0 PPG
|45 RPG
|9.0 APG
|Key Players
|
33
|T. Mitchell C
|10.0 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|27.3 FG%
|
25
|L. Taliaferro G
|17.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|41.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Mitchell C
|18 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|L. Taliaferro G
|15 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|47.9
|FG%
|42.0
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|35.3
|
|
|58.8
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mitchell
|18
|7
|0
|7/12
|2/4
|2/7
|3
|32
|0
|1
|3
|0
|7
|S. East II
|14
|5
|7
|6/8
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|S. Diallo
|12
|6
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|29
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|C. Pierre
|3
|2
|1
|1/7
|1/5
|0/1
|3
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Clergeot
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Weeks
|9
|6
|1
|3/8
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|25
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|J. Buggs III
|2
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|11
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P. Santos
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Baptiste
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Higginbottom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|29
|10
|23/48
|6/16
|10/17
|16
|200
|6
|1
|10
|4
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Taliaferro
|15
|2
|0
|4/8
|3/6
|4/4
|4
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Cruz
|14
|5
|5
|6/13
|0/4
|2/3
|3
|34
|5
|0
|2
|0
|5
|T. Benning
|7
|7
|5
|2/6
|0/1
|3/3
|2
|40
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
|C. Maidoh
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|K. Senghore-Peterson
|1
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Methnani
|10
|9
|1
|4/11
|1/2
|1/3
|3
|29
|2
|1
|0
|3
|6
|C. Whipple
|6
|4
|1
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|29
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|A. Jeanne-Rose
|4
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|V. Eze
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. El-Sheikh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kavaliauskas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ngalakulondi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mullally
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|32
|13
|21/50
|6/17
|12/16
|17
|200
|8
|1
|10
|6
|26
