Mitchell returns home, leads UMass past Fairfield, 62-60

  • AP
  • Nov 09, 2019

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) Tre Mitchell scored 18 points in his return to Connecticut, helping UMass hold off Fairfield, 62-60 in a nonconference game on Saturday.

Mitchell, the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year in Connecticut, is one of seven freshmen and nine first-year players on the UMass roster.

Mitchell hit a jumper with just under two minutes left to put the Minutemen up, 60-56, and Sean East II hit a pair of free throws to make it 62-58 with 1:06 left. Landon Taliaferro hit two free throws in the final minute to cut the Fairfield deficit to two, but he missed a 3-point attempt to win the game with a second left.

East, also a freshman, added 14 points and dished seven assists for UMass (2-0).

Taliaferro was 3-of-6 from distance and finished with 15 points for the Stags (0-2). Jesus Cruz added 14 points, five assists and five steals.

The game was the first meeting between the schools since the 1975-76 season, but the series dates back to 1963-64.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 62 60
Field Goals 23-48 (47.9%) 21-50 (42.0%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 10-17 (58.8%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 33
Offensive 4 6
Defensive 25 26
Team 0 1
Assists 10 13
Steals 6 8
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 16 17
Technicals 0 0
33
T. Mitchell C
18 PTS, 7 REB
25
L. Taliaferro G
15 PTS, 2 REB
12T
Team Stats
away team logo Massachusetts 2-0 79.0 PPG 36 RPG 18.0 APG
home team logo Fairfield 0-2 64.0 PPG 45 RPG 9.0 APG
Key Players
33
T. Mitchell C 10.0 PPG 9.0 RPG 2.0 APG 27.3 FG%
25
L. Taliaferro G 17.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.0 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
33
T. Mitchell C 18 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
25
L. Taliaferro G 15 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
47.9 FG% 42.0
37.5 3PT FG% 35.3
58.8 FT% 75.0
Massachusetts
Starters
T. Mitchell
S. East II
S. Diallo
C. Pierre
K. Clergeot
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Mitchell 18 7 0 7/12 2/4 2/7 3 32 0 1 3 0 7
S. East II 14 5 7 6/8 0/1 2/2 2 35 1 0 2 0 5
S. Diallo 12 6 0 4/7 0/0 4/5 3 29 0 0 1 2 4
C. Pierre 3 2 1 1/7 1/5 0/1 3 26 0 0 0 0 2
K. Clergeot 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 22 1 0 2 0 1
Bench
T. Weeks
J. Buggs III
P. Santos
D. Baptiste
S. Chatman
D. Walker
K. Mitchell
D. Higginbottom
C. Jackson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Weeks 9 6 1 3/8 3/4 0/0 2 25 2 0 0 1 5
J. Buggs III 2 0 0 0/2 0/2 2/2 0 11 2 0 1 0 0
P. Santos 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 1 0
D. Baptiste 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 1
S. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 29 10 23/48 6/16 10/17 16 200 6 1 10 4 25
Fairfield
Starters
L. Taliaferro
J. Cruz
T. Benning
C. Maidoh
K. Senghore-Peterson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Taliaferro 15 2 0 4/8 3/6 4/4 4 34 0 0 1 0 2
J. Cruz 14 5 5 6/13 0/4 2/3 3 34 5 0 2 0 5
T. Benning 7 7 5 2/6 0/1 3/3 2 40 1 0 2 1 6
C. Maidoh 3 2 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 1 6 0 0 1 2 0
K. Senghore-Peterson 1 1 0 0/3 0/0 1/2 1 10 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
W. Methnani
C. Whipple
A. Jeanne-Rose
V. Eze
O. El-Sheikh
A. Kavaliauskas
C. Green
T. Ngalakulondi
M. Henry
J. Kelly
J. Mullally
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Methnani 10 9 1 4/11 1/2 1/3 3 29 2 1 0 3 6
C. Whipple 6 4 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 29 0 0 1 0 4
A. Jeanne-Rose 4 2 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 13 0 0 2 0 2
V. Eze 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
O. El-Sheikh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kavaliauskas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ngalakulondi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mullally - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 32 13 21/50 6/17 12/16 17 200 8 1 10 6 26
NCAA BB Scores