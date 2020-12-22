|
20:00
|
|
|
Nate Watson vs. Bryce Golden (David Duke gains possession)
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
David Duke misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Jair Bolden defensive rebound
|
|
19:07
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Golden makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
18:49
|
|
|
Nate Watson misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
|
|
18:40
|
|
+3
|
Myles Tate makes three point jump shot
|
0-5
|
18:22
|
|
|
Noah Horchler turnover (lost ball) (Bryce Nze steals)
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Chuck Harris misses two point layup
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Bryce Nze offensive rebound
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Noah Horchler shooting foul (Bryce Nze draws the foul)
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Bryce Nze misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Bryce Nze misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Chuck Harris defensive rebound
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Chuck Harris misses two point layup
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Bryce Golden offensive rebound
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Bryce Golden turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:27
|
|
+2
|
David Duke makes two point jump shot
|
2-5
|
17:07
|
|
|
Bryce Nze misses two point layup
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Bryce Golden offensive rebound
|
|
17:00
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Golden makes two point layup
|
2-7
|
16:54
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point dunk (A.J. Reeves assists)
|
4-7
|
16:30
|
|
|
Myles Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
16:19
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point layup (David Duke assists)
|
6-7
|
16:02
|
|
|
Bryce Golden misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Noah Horchler defensive rebound
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Noah Horchler misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Myles Tate defensive rebound
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Bryce Nze turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Alyn Breed turnover (lost ball) (Myles Tate steals)
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Myles Tate misses two point layup
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
David Duke misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Jair Bolden defensive rebound
|
|
14:44
|
|
+2
|
JaKobe Coles makes two point layup (Chuck Harris assists)
|
6-9
|
14:33
|
|
|
Greg Gantt offensive foul
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Greg Gantt turnover
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Bryce Nze misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Friars defensive rebound
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
JaKobe Coles personal foul
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
David Duke misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Greg Gantt offensive rebound
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Greg Gantt misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
13:46
|
|
+2
|
Ed Croswell Jr. makes two point layup
|
8-9
|
13:46
|
|
|
JaKobe Coles shooting foul (Ed Croswell Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
13:46
|
|
+1
|
Ed Croswell Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
9-9
|
13:20
|
|
+2
|
JaKobe Coles makes two point jump shot
|
9-11
|
13:05
|
|
+2
|
David Duke makes two point layup
|
11-11
|
13:05
|
|
|
Myles Wilmoth shooting foul (David Duke draws the foul)
|
|
13:05
|
|
+1
|
David Duke makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
12-11
|
12:51
|
|
|
JaKobe Coles misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Friars defensive rebound
|
|
12:33
|
|
+3
|
Jared Bynum makes three point jump shot (Greg Gantt assists)
|
15-11
|
12:17
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Myles Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Markeese Hastings offensive rebound
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. personal foul (Bryce Golden draws the foul)
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Myles Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
David Duke turnover (lost ball) (Chuck Harris steals)
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Myles Tate offensive foul (Jared Bynum draws the foul)
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Myles Tate turnover
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. offensive foul (Myles Tate draws the foul)
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. turnover
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Chuck Harris offensive foul (Jared Bynum draws the foul)
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Chuck Harris turnover
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Greg Gantt misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Jair Bolden defensive rebound
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Markeese Hastings offensive rebound
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Nate Watson blocks Markeese Hastings's two point layup
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Bryce Nze turnover (A.J. Reeves steals)
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Jair Bolden blocks A.J. Reeves's two point jump shot
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Nate Watson offensive rebound
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Nate Watson misses two point layup
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Nate Watson offensive rebound
|
|
9:03
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point layup
|
17-11
|
8:56
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Golden makes two point layup (Bryce Nze assists)
|
17-13
|
8:56
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Jared Bynum defensive rebound
|
|
8:26
|
|
+2
|
Noah Horchler makes two point layup (Jared Bynum assists)
|
19-13
|
8:00
|
|
|
Myles Tate misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
JaKobe Coles offensive rebound
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Jared Bynum shooting foul (JaKobe Coles draws the foul)
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
JaKobe Coles misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:58
|
|
+1
|
JaKobe Coles makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-14
|
7:34
|
|
|
Noah Horchler misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Myles Tate defensive rebound
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Jared Bynum shooting foul (JaKobe Coles draws the foul)
|
|
7:21
|
|
+1
|
JaKobe Coles makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-15
|
7:21
|
|
+1
|
JaKobe Coles makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-16
|
6:56
|
|
|
David Duke misses two point layup
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Chuck Harris defensive rebound
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Noah Horchler personal foul (Bryce Nze draws the foul)
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Bryce Nze misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|
|
6:27
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point jump shot (Greg Gantt assists)
|
21-16
|
6:06
|
|
|
Bryce Nze misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|
|
5:49
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point jump shot (David Duke assists)
|
23-16
|
5:29
|
|
+2
|
Chuck Harris makes two point jump shot
|
23-18
|
5:15
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Bryce Golden defensive rebound
|
|
4:59
|
|
+2
|
Myles Tate makes two point layup
|
23-20
|
4:33
|
|
|
Chuck Harris personal foul
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Jair Bolden shooting foul (David Duke draws the foul)
|
|
4:19
|
|
+1
|
David Duke makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-20
|
4:19
|
|
+1
|
David Duke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-20
|
4:09
|
|
|
Greg Gantt personal foul (Jair Bolden draws the foul)
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Kris Monroe misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Myles Tate defensive rebound
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
David Duke blocks Myles Tate's three point jump shot
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Greg Gantt offensive foul
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Greg Gantt turnover
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:18
|
|
+2
|
Jair Bolden makes two point jump shot
|
25-22
|
2:44
|
|
|
Alyn Breed misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
JaKobe Coles defensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Bryce Golden misses two point layup
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Myles Wilmoth offensive rebound
|
|
2:14
|
|
+2
|
Myles Wilmoth makes two point layup
|
25-24
|
1:58
|
|
+3
|
Kris Monroe makes three point jump shot (David Duke assists)
|
28-24
|
1:56
|
|
|
Friars 30 second timeout
|
|
1:48
|
|
+2
|
Jair Bolden makes two point jump shot
|
28-26
|
1:17
|
|
|
David Duke misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Jair Bolden defensive rebound
|
|
0:55
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Golden makes two point jump shot (Myles Tate assists)
|
28-28
|
0:28
|
|
+2
|
David Duke makes two point jump shot
|
30-28
|
0:17
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
0:13
|
|
+3
|
Chuck Harris makes three point jump shot (Myles Tate assists)
|
30-31
|
0:03
|
|
|
Nate Watson misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|