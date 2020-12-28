|
Matt Pile vs. Davion Bradford (Ayo Akinwole gains possession)
19:45
Marlon Ruffin turnover (bad pass) (DaJuan Gordon steals)
19:44
Marlon Ruffin personal foul (DaJuan Gordon draws the foul)
19:28
Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
19:26
DaJuan Gordon offensive rebound
19:23
DaJuan Gordon turnover (bad pass)
18:57
Sam'i Roe misses three point jump shot
18:55
Selton Miguel defensive rebound
18:48
Selton Miguel misses two point layup
18:46
Wildcats offensive rebound
18:44
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
18:42
Sam'i Roe defensive rebound
18:33
+2
|
Sam'i Roe makes two point jump shot
|
2-0
|
18:03
+2
|
Davion Bradford makes two point dunk (DaJuan Gordon assists)
|
2-2
|
17:43
Wanjang Tut misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:41
Davion Bradford defensive rebound
|
|
17:27
Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:25
Davion Bradford offensive rebound
|
|
17:25
Wanjang Tut personal foul (Davion Bradford draws the foul)
|
|
17:18
Mike McGuirl misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:16
Wanjang Tut defensive rebound
|
|
17:00
|
Sam'i Roe makes three point jump shot (Wanjang Tut assists)
|
5-2
|
16:40
DaJuan Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:38
Ayo Akinwole defensive rebound
|
|
16:32
Davion Bradford blocks Matt Pile's two point layup
|
|
16:30
Matt Pile offensive rebound
|
|
16:25
Matt Pile turnover (lost ball) (Davion Bradford steals)
|
|
16:20
Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:18
Davion Bradford offensive rebound
|
|
16:17
Davion Bradford turnover (lost ball) (Ayo Akinwole steals)
|
|
16:02
Wanjang Tut misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:00
Davion Bradford defensive rebound
|
|
15:39
Selton Miguel misses two point layup
|
|
15:37
Wanjang Tut defensive rebound
|
|
15:29
Marlon Ruffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:27
Davion Bradford defensive rebound
|
|
15:14
|
Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot (Mike McGuirl assists)
|
5-5
|
14:53
Wanjang Tut misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:51
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
14:48
Ayo Akinwole shooting foul (Selton Miguel draws the foul)
|
|
14:48
TV timeout
|
|
14:48
|
Selton Miguel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-6
|
14:48
|
Selton Miguel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-7
|
14:22
Carlton Linguard personal foul (Matt Pile draws the foul)
|
|
14:22
Ayo Akinwole turnover (bad pass) (Selton Miguel steals)
|
|
14:22
|
Rudi Williams makes two point layup (Selton Miguel assists)
|
5-9
|
14:09
Marco Smith turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:58
Darrius Hughes shooting foul (Mike McGuirl draws the foul)
|
|
13:58
|
Mike McGuirl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-10
|
13:58
Mike McGuirl misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:58
Matt Pile defensive rebound
|
|
13:42
|
Matt Pile makes two point dunk (Ayo Akinwole assists)
|
7-10
|
13:24
DaJuan Gordon turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:04
Selton Miguel shooting foul (Wanjang Tut draws the foul)
|
|
13:04
|
Wanjang Tut makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-10
|
13:04
|
Wanjang Tut makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-10
|
12:51
Nijel Pack turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:37
Darrius Hughes misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:35
Mavericks offensive rebound
|
|
12:20
|
Marco Smith makes two point layup (La'Mel Robinson assists)
|
11-10
|
11:56
|
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
10:43
|
Darrius Hughes makes two point layup
|
13-10
|
10:25
|
Nijel Pack makes three point jump shot (Rudi Williams assists)
|
13-13
|
10:06
|
Marco Smith makes two point jump shot
|
15-13
|
9:49
|
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
9:31
|
Darrius Hughes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-13
|
9:31
|
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
8:57
|
Marlon Ruffin makes two point jump shot
|
18-13
|
8:41
|
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
7:32
|
Ayo Akinwole makes two point jump shot
|
20-13
|
7:32
|
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
7:17
|
Carlton Linguard makes two point layup (Mike McGuirl assists)
|
20-15
|
6:51
|
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
6:39
|
Ayo Akinwole makes three point jump shot (Sam'i Roe assists)
|
23-15
|
6:16
|
|
|
5:59
|
Sam'i Roe makes three point jump shot (Matt Pile assists)
|
26-15
|
5:41
|
Mike McGuirl makes three point jump shot
|
26-18
|
5:30
|
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
29-18
|
4:52
|
|
|
4:37
|
Carlton Linguard makes three point jump shot (Mike McGuirl assists)
|
29-21
|
4:21
|
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
3:53
|
Rudi Williams makes three point jump shot (DaJuan Gordon assists)
|
29-24
|
3:27
|
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
3:17
|
Mike McGuirl makes two point layup
|
29-26
|
3:17
|
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
2:57
|
Rudi Williams makes two point layup (DaJuan Gordon assists)
|
29-28
|
2:40
|
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
2:29
|
Carlton Linguard makes two point layup (Mike McGuirl assists)
|
29-30
|
2:29
|
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
30-30
|
0:40
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
0:21
|
Mike McGuirl makes two point dunk (DaJuan Gordon assists)
|
30-32
|
0:01
|
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
0:00
|
|