Overall 22-13 • SUMM 13-3

Omaha Mavericks

Omaha Mavericks
  • Overall
    22-13
  • SUMM
    13-3
Omaha Mavericks
Last Game
Thu, Mar 20 |
@ 2 St. John's Red Storm (31-5)
  • Amica Mutual Pavilion
53
Final
83
Game Recap

Summit Standings

Team Conf Overall
OMA
 13-3 22-13
STTHMN
 12-4 24-10
SDAKST
 11-5 20-12
NDAKST
 10-6 21-11
SDAK
 9-7 19-14
NDAK
 5-11 12-21
DENVER
 5-11 11-21
UMKC
 4-12 13-20
ORAL
 3-13 7-23
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
SDAK
Sat, Feb 22
W 93-85
vs
ORAL
Sat, Mar 1
W 80-57
Postseason
vs
8
UMKC
Thu, Mar 6
W 70-61
vs
5
SDAK
Sat, Mar 8
W 100-75
vs
2
STTHMN
Sun, Mar 9
W 85-75
@
2
STJOHN
Thu, Mar 20
L 83-53
Full Schedule
Top Mavericks News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Summit League 84.2
(8th) 		76.9
(286th)
Division I 77.3
(82nd) 		75.3
(278th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 160
Full Rankings