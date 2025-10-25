Skip to Main Content
Overall 0-0 • NEA 0-0

New Haven Chargers

New Haven Chargers
  • Overall
    0-0
  • NEA
    0-0
New Haven Chargers
Next Game

Mon, Nov 3 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ESP+
@ Connecticut Huskies (0-0)
  • Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Northeast Standings

Team Conf Overall
NHAV
 0-0 0-0
MERCYH
 0-0 0-0
CCTST
 0-0 0-0
CHIST
 0-0 0-0
LIU
 0-0 0-0
STONEH
 0-0 0-0
SFTRPA
 0-0 0-0
WAGNER
 0-0 0-0
LEMOYN
 0-0 0-0
FDU
 0-0 0-0
Schedule

Regular season
@
4
UCONN
Mon, Nov 3
7:00 pm
ESP+
vs
CLMB
Fri, Nov 7
2:00 pm
vs
PSU
Sat, Nov 8
2:00 pm
@
MASLOW
Mon, Nov 10
6:00 pm
vs
DELST
Sat, Nov 15
2:00 pm
Top Chargers News

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET NR
