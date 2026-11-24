The ongoing battle between the SEC and LSU took another significant turn Monday when the conference announced in a legal filing that it will hold a meeting in early December to consider expelling the school from the league.

The SEC's presidents and chancellors are scheduled to conduct a special meeting on Dec. 3, two days before the final SEC Championship Game in football, to "consider termination of LSU's membership to the SEC, regardless of whether LSU continues to play (RJ Luis)," per Monday's filing. It is the latest significant development in the standoff between LSU and the conference, which has included multiple lawsuits at both the state and federal levels over LSU trying to roster and play former professional players. It would take a two-thirds vote of qualifying members to purge LSU from the conference.

While expulsion is still considered unlikely, multiple sources told CBS Sports there is enough frustration amongst the presidents and chancellors that at least some could be in favor of voting to expel LSU from the conference. The SEC's leaders approved a penalty structure this summer which includes a half-season suspension for a coach and a fine of up to 50% of a sport's annual budget, among other measures, for any program that violates the conference's policy on rostering former professional players.

However, the SEC said in its legal filing it has "no avenue to penalize" LSU for its actions.

That's because a Louisiana judge issued a preliminary injunction that included protecting LSU from punishment if it included Luis on the roster. The SEC stated it would abide by those terms and "not impose penalties or fines on LSU" for including Luis. Still, dating back to the football program's run-in with the SEC earlier this fall, sources have believed LSU would ultimately face repercussions for its actions. As one source told CBS Sports last week, "(LSU) may be begging for expulsion when over."

The latest drama has involved LSU's decision to play Luis, who previously played for St. John's, declared for the 2025 NBA Draft and signed two-way contracts with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics in 2025. While Luis never played in an NBA regular-season game, he did play in three preseason games. He was away from college basketball for more than a year before committing to Will Wade's LSU Tigers program this past May.

Luis won a temporary restraining order to play for LSU in August. Despite that, the SEC claimed in a legal filing on Monday that LSU AD Verge Ausberry and Wade both told Sankey that Luis would not actually play for the Tigers. That stance seemed to change in mid-November when LSU informed the SEC that it would, in fact, roster Luis.

Despite outrage throughout the SEC, which included discussions about potentially boycotting LSU games, according to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, Wade played LSU against Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 18. That further inflamed the situation and renewed discussions around the possibility of expelling LSU from the conference, according to sources. Multiple sources described the anger toward the SEC as palpable and even worse than it was when LSU football coach Lane Kiffin briefly rostered multiple former professional football players. At the time, sources told CBS Sports in August that the votes to expel LSU were there if the institution wasn't willing to back down.

LSU reversed course on Nov. 19 in a brief statement from LSU president Wade Rousse announcing that the Tigers would no longer play Luis. That decision came after a phone call between Rousse and Sankey, during which the severity of what would follow if LSU refused to heed the SEC's warnings became clear.

The impetus for Monday's legal filing came from a call among SEC presidents last Thursday, after it became known that Rousse was standing down and ordering Wade to stop playing Ruis. On that call, per one source, the presidents decided to move forward with SEC legal counsel to seek a temporary restraining order and to proceed with further discussion of LSU's potential expulsion in December.

"It's not bluster," one SEC source said. "[The league] can't just ignore all of this and move on. ... And they don't want to be doing this every three months."

The school and the league could reach an amicable resolution in the near future, but that will require LSU to provide tangible evidence and good-faith actions demonstrating that the school will abide by all league rules moving forward. As a few SEC sources have pointed out, Wade playing Luis last week escalated matters even beyond what Rousse, Wade and other LSU leaders could have anticipated.

One likely mandate from the SEC will require concrete assurances from LSU that Louisiana governor Jeff Landry's influence over certain athletics matters will no longer determine how the university conducts itself under the SEC's bylaws.