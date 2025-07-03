Skip to Main Content
Overall 5-26 • LAND 3-17

East Texas A&M Lions

East Texas A&M Lions
  • Overall
    5-26
  • LAND
    3-17
East Texas A&M Lions
Last Game
Mon, Mar 3 |
ESP+
vs Houston Christian Huskies (12-20)
  • East Texas A&M Field House
59
Final
63
Game Recap

Southland Standings

Team Conf Overall
MCNSE
 19-1 28-7
LAMAR
 14-6 20-13
NICHST
 13-7 20-13
TXAMCC
 12-8 20-14
SELOU
 12-8 18-14
NWST
 12-8 16-16
UIW
 9-11 19-17
HOUBP
 9-11 12-20
TEXPA
 8-12 16-15
SFA
 7-13 14-17
TAMC
 3-17 5-26
NORL
 2-18 4-27
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
LAMAR
Sat, Feb 15
L 65-55
vs
SFA
Mon, Feb 17
L 76-74
@
SELOU
Sat, Feb 22
L 83-65
@
NORL
Mon, Feb 24
W 73-71
vs
UIW
Sat, Mar 1
L 75-68
vs
HOUBP
Mon, Mar 3
W 63-59
Full Schedule
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
Top Lions News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Southland 64.7
(346th) 		72.1
(164th)
Division I 64.4
(356th) 		74.9
(267th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET NR
Full Rankings