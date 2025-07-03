Skip to Main Content
Overall 13-20 • SUMM 4-12

Kansas City Roos

Kansas City Roos
  • Overall
    13-20
  • SUMM
    4-12
Kansas City Roos
Last Game
Thu, Mar 6
@ Omaha Mavericks (22-13)
  • Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
61
Final
70
Summit Standings

Team Conf Overall
OMA
 13-3 22-13
STTHMN
 12-4 24-10
SDAKST
 11-5 20-12
NDAKST
 10-6 21-11
SDAK
 9-7 19-14
NDAK
 5-11 12-21
DENVER
 5-11 11-21
UMKC
 4-12 13-20
ORAL
 3-13 7-23
Schedule

Regular season
vs
OMA
Wed, Feb 19
L 78-66
@
SDAKST
Sun, Feb 23
L 70-65
vs
DENVER
Thu, Feb 27
W 64-56
@
STTHMN
Sat, Mar 1
L 65-59
Postseason
vs
9
ORAL
Wed, Mar 5
W 73-56
@
1
OMA
Thu, Mar 6
L 70-61
Top Roos News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Summit League 68.4
(285th) 		69.7
(103rd)
Division I 72.3
(221st) 		67.2
(45th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 241
