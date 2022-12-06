The 2023 edition of the HBCU All-Star game, an event created to showcase college basketball's top talents from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, officially has a time and a place. The event will be played on Sunday, April 2 at 4 p.m. ET at Texas Southern University on the campus of Texas Southern in Houston and will air live on CBS and will be streamed on Paramount+.

This season's event, just like last season's, will be held the day after the Final Four and the day before the national title game, which is set to take place at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game will feature players from the MEAC and SIAC vs. players from the SWAC and CIAA, along with Tennessee State, Hampton, and North Carolina A&T.

In addition to the game, surrounding events will celebrate Black culture, Black excellence, and Black history through the HBCU Experience and will be highlighted by a HBCU All-Stars college admissions fair, community outreach and engagement, Pro Day Combine, Welcome Reception, Awards Ceremony, and Social Justice & Civil Rights panel discussion. Also surrounding the game, HBCU All-Stars LLC will stage the HBCU All-Star Game Experience, a week-long festival that will kick off the week on Tuesday, March 28 and conclude the following Tuesday after the Championship game (April 4).

"Texas Southern University is one of the most prestigious HBCUs in the country and a perfect location for this annual event," said Travis L. Williams, HBCU All-Stars, LLC Founder/CEO and former head coach at HBCUs Tennessee State and Fort Valley State. "We are truly excited about the opportunity to make history once again during Final Four Weekend and host the first ever HBCU All-Star Game on an HBCU campus. This is an unbelievable opportunity to honor HBCUs contribution to the great game of college basketball and showcase the nation's best HBCU student-athletes and brilliant coaches on a national stage during college basketball's biggest weekend. This historic endeavor will continue raising national awareness of our prestigious HBCUs rich legacy of academic and athletic achievement."

Tickets for the 2023 game are on sale and can be purchased through Eventbrite at www.HBCUAllStarGame.com.