The NCAA Tournament is heating up and the bracket is sorting itself out as we near closer and closer to crowning a champion. We're halfway through second-round action after a fun-filled Saturday and set to drop down to only 16 teams remaining after a juicy Sunday slate wraps up.
Sunday begins as Saturday did — with two standalone games in succession on CBS — and wraps the same way Saturday did, too. We'll have a frantic sprint to the finish line with FDU-FAU, Miami-Indiana and TCU-Gonzaga all in the late window across multiple networks blending in multiple windows.
No. 3 seed Kansas State and No. 6 seed Kentucky will start us off at 2:40 p.m. ET. There will be no No. 1 seed in action after Purdue bowed out to Fairleigh Dickinson in Round 1, but the 16th-seeded Knights will take center stage in the late window facing No. 9 seed FAU — with history on the line. No 16 seed has ever advanced into Round 3, which FDU can do with a win Sunday.2023 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Second Round
Sunday, March 19
MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:10 p.m.
|(11) Pitt vs. (3) Xavier
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
|CBS (watch live)
|2:40 p.m.
|(6) Kentucky vs. (3) Kansas St.
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
|CBS (watch live)
|5:15 p.m.
|(7) Michigan St. vs. (2) Marquette
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl
|CBS (watch live)
|6:10 p.m.
|(5) Saint Mary's vs. (4) UConn
Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(6) Creighton vs. (3) Baylor
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz
|TBS (watch live)
|7:45 p.m.
|(16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (9) FAU
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl
|truTV (watch live)
|8:40 p.m.
|(5) Miami vs. (4) Indiana
Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross
|TNT (watch live)
|9:40 p.m.
|(6) TCU vs. (3) Gonzaga
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz
|TBS (watch live)
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 23 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Friday, March 24 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Sunday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville
Final Four
Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston
National Championship
Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston