The NCAA Tournament is heating up and the bracket is sorting itself out as we near closer and closer to crowning a champion. We're halfway through second-round action after a fun-filled Saturday and set to drop down to only 16 teams remaining after a juicy Sunday slate wraps up.

Sunday begins as Saturday did — with two standalone games in succession on CBS — and wraps the same way Saturday did, too. We'll have a frantic sprint to the finish line with FDU-FAU, Miami-Indiana and TCU-Gonzaga all in the late window across multiple networks blending in multiple windows.

No. 3 seed Kansas State and No. 6 seed Kentucky will start us off at 2:40 p.m. ET. There will be no No. 1 seed in action after Purdue bowed out to Fairleigh Dickinson in Round 1, but the 16th-seeded Knights will take center stage in the late window facing No. 9 seed FAU — with history on the line. No 16 seed has ever advanced into Round 3, which FDU can do with a win Sunday.2023 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Second Round

Sunday, March 19

MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 23 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Friday, March 24 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



Sunday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville



Final Four

Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston