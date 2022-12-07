Who's Playing

Delaware State @ Delaware

Current Records: Delaware State 1-7; Delaware 4-4

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Delaware State Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Fightin' Blue Hens have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Things were close when Delaware and the Davidson Wildcats clashed this past Saturday, but Delaware ultimately edged out the opposition 69-67. Delaware got double-digit scores from four players: forward Jyare Davis (25), guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (15), guard LJ Owens (14), and guard Gianmarco Arletti (10).

Meanwhile, Delaware State was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 75-49 walloping at the Longwood Lancers' hands.

This next contest looks promising for Delaware, who are favored by a full 18 points. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Fightin' Blue Hens, who are 3-4 against the spread.

Delaware's victory lifted them to 4-4 while Delaware State's loss dropped them down to 1-7. In their win, Delaware relied heavily on Jyare Davis, who had 25 points and five assists along with seven boards and three blocks. the Hornets will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fightin' Blue Hens are a big 18-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fightin' Blue Hens as an 18.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Delaware have won five out of their last six games against Delaware State.