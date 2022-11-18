Who's Playing

Southern @ California

Current Records: Southern 0-3; California 0-3

What to Know

The Southern Jaguars will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Haas Pavilion at 9 p.m. ET Friday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The game between Southern and the Saint Mary's Gaels on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Jaguars falling 72-54 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Bryson Etienne wasn't much of a difference maker for Southern; Etienne finished with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the California Golden Bears were close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 64-62 to the UC San Diego Tritons.

Southern is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Southern has only been able to knock down 36.80% percent of their shots, which is the 351st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. California has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Bears are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.