Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ Mount St. Mary's

Current Records: St. Peter's 8-12; Mount St. Mary's 7-14

What to Know

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will play host again and welcome the St. Peter's Peacocks to Knott Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Saturday. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The Mountaineers were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 63-60 to the Fairfield Stags.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for St. Peter's as they fell 59-57 to the Niagara Purple Eagles on Sunday. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but St. Peter's had been the slight favorite coming in.

Mount St. Mary's is now 7-14 while St. Peter's sits at 8-12. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Mount St. Mary's is stumbling into the contest with the 351st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62 on average. The Peacocks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.30% percent of their shots, which is the 360th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Mount St. Mary's won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.