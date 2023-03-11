Who's Playing
Saint Louis @ VCU
Regular Season Records: Saint Louis 21-11; VCU 25-7
What to Know
The VCU Rams are 8-2 against the Saint Louis Billikens since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. VCU and Saint Louis are set to clash at 1 p.m. ET March 11 at Barclays Center in the fourth round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney. The Rams are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory.
VCU earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They took down the Davidson Wildcats 71-53. VCU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (11), forward Jamir Watkins (11), guard David Shriver (11), and guard Jayden Nunn (10).
Meanwhile, the George Mason Patriots typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Saint Louis proved too difficult a challenge. The Billikens put the hurt on the Patriots with a sharp 82-54 win. Guard Gibson Jimerson was the offensive standout of the game for Saint Louis, picking up 21 points.
A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Rams come into the contest boasting the 11th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.8. On the other end of the spectrum, Saint Louis is 22nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Saint Louis.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $57.00
Odds
The Rams are a 4-point favorite against the Billikens, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
VCU have won eight out of their last ten games against Saint Louis.
- Feb 28, 2023 - VCU 79 vs. Saint Louis 67
- Feb 03, 2023 - VCU 73 vs. Saint Louis 65
- Mar 05, 2022 - Saint Louis 69 vs. VCU 65
- Feb 23, 2021 - VCU 67 vs. Saint Louis 65
- Feb 21, 2020 - Saint Louis 80 vs. VCU 62
- Feb 26, 2019 - VCU 71 vs. Saint Louis 65
- Jan 23, 2018 - VCU 75 vs. Saint Louis 74
- Feb 22, 2017 - VCU 64 vs. Saint Louis 50
- Feb 13, 2016 - VCU 85 vs. Saint Louis 52
- Jan 10, 2016 - VCU 72 vs. Saint Louis 56