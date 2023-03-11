Who's Playing

Saint Louis @ VCU

Regular Season Records: Saint Louis 21-11; VCU 25-7

What to Know

The VCU Rams are 8-2 against the Saint Louis Billikens since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. VCU and Saint Louis are set to clash at 1 p.m. ET March 11 at Barclays Center in the fourth round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney. The Rams are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory.

VCU earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They took down the Davidson Wildcats 71-53. VCU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (11), forward Jamir Watkins (11), guard David Shriver (11), and guard Jayden Nunn (10).

Meanwhile, the George Mason Patriots typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Saint Louis proved too difficult a challenge. The Billikens put the hurt on the Patriots with a sharp 82-54 win. Guard Gibson Jimerson was the offensive standout of the game for Saint Louis, picking up 21 points.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Rams come into the contest boasting the 11th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.8. On the other end of the spectrum, Saint Louis is 22nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Saint Louis.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $57.00

Odds

The Rams are a 4-point favorite against the Billikens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

VCU have won eight out of their last ten games against Saint Louis.