Who's Playing

Idaho @ Northridge

Current Records: Idaho 5-6; Northridge 2-7

What to Know

The Northridge Matadors have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Idaho Vandals at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 19 at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Idaho should still be riding high after a win, while the Matadors will be looking to regain their footing.

Northridge came up short against the Northern Colorado Bears two weeks ago, falling 70-63.

Meanwhile, the Vandals were completely in charge this past Friday, breezing past the Northwest University Eagles 125-51 at home.

Northridge is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Northridge is now 2-7 while Idaho sits at 5-6. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Matadors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them 26th in college basketball. But the Vandals enter the matchup with a 50.80% field goal percentage, good for eighth best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Odds

The Matadors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Matadors as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.