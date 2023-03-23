Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Tennessee

Regular Season Records: Florida Atlantic 33-3; Tennessee 25-10

What to Know

The #20 Tennessee Volunteers and the #25 Florida Atlantic Owls are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 23 at Madison Square Garden in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. The Volunteers earned an 81-62 win in their most recent contest against Florida Atlantic in December of 2015.

Tennessee earned some more postseason success in their game on Saturday. They took down the Duke Blue Devils 65-52. Forward Olivier Nkamhoua took over for Tennessee, finishing with 27 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic was able to grind out a solid victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Sunday, winning 78-70. Guard Johnell Davis was the offensive standout of the matchup for Florida Atlantic, posting a double-double on 29 points and 12 boards along with five steals.

The Volunteers are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Missouri Tigers Feb. 11 easily too and instead slipped up with an 86-85. In other words, don't count the Owls out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Volunteers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.