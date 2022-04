Stralman recorded two assists, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Stralman helped out on goals by Nathan Smith and Michael Carcone in the contest. The pair of helpers got Stralman to the 20-point mark for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign. The 35-year-old blueliner has added 94 blocked shots, 91 shots on goal, 90 hits and a minus-21 rating in 71 appearances.