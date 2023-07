Stralman signed a one-year contract with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League on Saturday, according to Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal.

Stralman played in only eight games with the Bruins in 2022-23 before they sent him to AHL Providence at the end of November. He had four assists in 17 AHL games. The 36-year-old will likely finish his career in his native Sweden.