Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Ramping up rehab activity
Sekera will test out his Achilles injury with two weeks' worth of pre-game skates before his next meeting with a doctor, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Gregor adds that if all goes well, Sekera could return at some point in January. Edmonton owns a minus-12 goal differential through 23 games, with Sekera's absence felt on both ends of the ice. The left-shooting defenseman has produced 232 points (45 goals, 187 assists) to complement 1,050 blocked shots through 683 career contests.
