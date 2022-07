Sekera announced his retirement from the NHL on Monday.

Sekera is hanging up the skates after a 16-year career with the Sabres, Hurricanes, Kings, Oilers and Stars. The 36-year-old blueliner scored 51 goals and 253 points with 1,233 blocked shots across 842 games. In his final season, Sekera averaged 13:43 of ice time with four points in 32 games with Dallas.