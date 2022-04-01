Sekera scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Sekera gave the Stars a short-lived 2-1 lead late in the third period. The 35-year-old was waived earlier in March, but he stayed with the big club as defensive depth. Sekera hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since Dec. 8, though he was more often out of the lineup in that span. The veteran defenseman has four points, 22 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-3 rating through 29 contests. He'll likely stay in the lineup until Esa Lindell (upper body) returns.