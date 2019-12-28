Play

Stars' Ben Bishop: Tending twine versus Colorado

Bishop will guard the home net in Saturday's matchup against the Avalanche, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bishop has lost four straight outings, and he posted an .862 save percentage and 4.40 GAA in that stretch. Perhaps the holiday break can help him get back on track, but it won't come easy nonetheless, as the Avalanche lead the league with 3.63 goals per game.

