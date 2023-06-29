Bishop will join the Stars' front office Saturday when his contract with the Sabres expires, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Bishop hasn't played in the NHL since the 2019-20 season due to a career-ending knee injury, but he technically remained active for the remainder of his contract. He'll retire from playing with a career 222-128-36 record, 2.32 GAA and .921 save percentage over 413 contests. Bishop will take over as Director of Player Development for the Stars, with whom he spent parts of three seasons at the tail end of his career.