The wait is over for sports gamblers in New York. The state's Gaming Commission announced on Thursday that mobile sports betting will begin in New York beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The commission also revealed that the state has licensed four mobile sports companies to operate in New York: Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel and Rush Street Interactive.

Those sportsbooks will have gross sports betting revenue taxed at 51 percent. In addition, the licensing for the sportsbooks will last for 10 years, due to the approved tax rate.

Back in November, the New York State Gaming Commission awarded licenses to nine different sportsbooks. Here's what the commission said about the five that won't be available at launch:

"The remaining five conditionally licensed Mobile Sports Wagering Operators continue to work towards satisfying statutory and regulatory requirements necessary to launch and will be approved on a rolling basis when requirements are met," the state Gaming Commission said in a press release.

The five other sportsbooks licensed in the state, but not available at launch, are Resorts World, PointsBet, WynnBET, Bally Bet and BetMGM.

The state previously allowed commercial casinos operating in New York to operate sportsbooks, but had been a hold out for mobile sports betting even as other states legalized it. That was until New York state legislature initially approved a bill that would allow mobile sports betting last April. Altogether it took less than a year for it all to come to fruition.

Editor's note: Caesars Sportsbook is the official odds provider for CBS Sports.