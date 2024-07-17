Panini America has announced it will serve as the primary sponsor for Josh Berry's No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in this weekend's Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with a special paint scheme featuring rising WNBA superstar and Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark. Clark's likeness will be featured on the hood of the car promoting Panini's newly released Caitlin Clark Collection, with a focus on her "Raining 3s" trading card.

This will mark Panini's first sponsorship at the Cup Series level since 2021, and the company will become an associate sponsor for Berry's team for the remainder of the season. The Panini logo will be featured on Berry's car and firesuit, with the Cup Rookie of the Year contender also participating in a number of trackside activations.

"Every racecar driver wants to compete at Indy. It's hallowed ground that all of us treat with a tremendous amount of respect," Berry said in a press release. "To be there with Panini and promote its new Caitlin Clark Collection just adds to the prestige of racing in the Brickyard 400. Indy is a great sports town and it's an honor to have Caitlin Clark as a part of our effort."

As the Brickyard 400 makes its much-anticipated return to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, Caitlin Clark has become very much a part of the fabric of Indiana sports. Clark was chosen No. 1 overall by the Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft after becoming one of the most iconic women's college basketball players of all-time at the University of Iowa.