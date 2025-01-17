From humble beginnings in the Carolinas and across the southeast, NASCAR has grown into not only the most popular form of auto racing in the United States, but also one that can attract the intrigue and attention of the rest of the world. And the places that NASCAR seeks to go, but also the place where it came from, is reflected in where its premier division will be racing in 2025.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will feature not only familiar stops from the superspeedways of Daytona and Talladega to the sport's most iconic tracks like Darlington, Charlotte and Martinsville, but also two new additions to the schedule both near and far away. For the first time since 1958 and for the first time in the sport's modern era, the Cup Series will race internationally this June by going south of the border to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. But before that, the 2025 season of racing will open back home in the Carolinas at the legendary Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The quarter mile Bowman Gray, the first asphalt track NASCAR ever raced on and a fixture on the Cup schedule until 1971, will be the new host of the preseason exhibition Cook Out Clash.

Among the other major changes to this year's schedule include:

After three years, NASCAR will no longer race on Easter Sunday, with that week serving as an off week as it traditionally had been. The Easter break will mark the lone off weekend of the 2025 season.

Circuit of the Americas moves from the sixth race of the season to the third race of the season, setting up a West Coast swing that will include Austin, Texas, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Darlington Raceway's spring race moves from Mother's Day Weekend to early April.

Texas Motor Speedway's lone race date moves from April to early May.

Nashville Superspeedway's race date moves from late June to the beginning of June, immediately following the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. Michigan and Pocono return to June dates as well.

Sonoma and Dover's race dates have both been moved to July. Iowa Speedway's race date has been moved from June to August.

Mexico City's date has come at the expense of Richmond Raceway, which will now have just one race weekend in August.



Atlanta, Watkins Glen and Homestead-Miami have been moved out of the playoffs, with Gateway and New Hampshire moved into the playoffs instead. The Southern 500 at Darlington has also returned to being the playoff-opening race, and the Coke Zero Sugar 400 is once again the regular-season finale after a scheduling quirk because the Olympic break pushed the season forward a week.

Talladega Superspeedway's playoff race has been moved into the Round of 8, with that race now set to potentially determine a place in the Championship 4.

In the Xfinity and Truck Series, the legendary Rockingham Speedway has returned to the schedule in both series for the first time since 2004 and 2013, respectively. The Truck Series also gains an entirely new racetrack with NASCAR's first-ever trip to Lime Rock Park in Connecticut.

2025 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

(* -- Denotes non-points race)

Feb. 2 -- Cook Out Clash -- Bowman Gray Stadium*

Feb. 16 -- Daytona 500 -- Daytona International Speedway

Feb. 23 -- Ambetter Health 400 -- Atlanta Motor Speedway

March 2 -- Echopark Texas Grand Prix -- Circuit of the Americas (Austin, Texas)

March 9 -- Shriners Children's 500 -- Phoenix Raceway

March 16 -- Pennzoil 400 -- Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 23 -- Straight Talk Wireless 400 -- Homestead-Miami Speedway

March 30 -- Cook Out 400 -- Martinsville Speedway

April 6 -- Goodyear 400 -- Darlington Raceway

April 13 -- Food City 500 -- Bristol Motor Speedway

April 27 -- Jack Link's 500 -- Talladega Superspeedway

May 4 -- Autotrader Echopark Automotive 400 --Texas Motor Speedway

May 11 -- AdventHealth 400 -- Kansas Speedway

May 18 -- All-Star Race -- North Wilkesboro Speedway*

May 25 -- Coca-Cola 600 -- Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 1 -- Ally 400 -- Nashville Superspeedway

June 8 -- FireKeepers Casino 400 -- Michigan International Speedway

June 15 -- Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico City)

June 22 -- HighPoint.com 400 -- Pocono Raceway

June 28 -- Quaker State 400 -- Atlanta Motor Speedway

July 6 -- Grant Park 165 -- Chicago Street Course

July 13 -- Toyota/Save Mart 350 -- Sonoma Raceway

July 20 -- Wurth 400 -- Dover Motor Speedway

July 27 -- Brickyard 400 -- Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Aug. 3 -- Iowa Corn 350 -- Iowa Speedway

Aug. 10 -- Go Bowling at the Glen -- Watkins Glen International

Aug. 16 -- Cook Out 400 -- Richmond Raceway

Aug. 23 -- Coke Zero Sugar 400 -- Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR playoffs

Round of 16

Aug. 31 -- Southern 500 -- Darlington Raceway

Sept. 7 -- Enjoy Illinois 300 -- World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (St. Louis, Missouri)

Sept. 13 -- Bass Pro Shops Night Race -- Bristol Motor Speedway

Round of 12

Sept. 21 -- USA Today 301 -- New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Sept. 28 -- Hollywood Casino 400 -- Kansas Speedway

Oct. 6 -- Bank of America ROVAL 400 -- Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Round of 8

Oct. 12 -- South Point 400 -- Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Oct. 19 -- YellaWood 500 -- Talladega Superspeedway

Oct. 26 -- Xfinity 500 -- Martinsville Speedway

Championship Race

Nov. 2 -- NASCAR Cup Series Championship -- Phoenix Raceway